Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 11,529.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,376 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Up 3.0%

ALAB opened at $306.88 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $315.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.79. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 207.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total transaction of $69,773,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 615,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,251,850. This trade represents a 31.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,915,461 shares of company stock worth $358,508,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

More Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Article Title

Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Neutral Sentiment: Executives including the CEO, COO, and general counsel disclosed large share sales, but several transactions were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity awards, which makes the selling less conclusive as a bearish signal. Article Title

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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