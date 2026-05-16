Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 11,507.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.72% of Motorola Solutions worth $456,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $10,139,015,000 after acquiring an additional 286,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after buying an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,490,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $571,151,000 after buying an additional 144,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $568,930,000 after buying an additional 353,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $393.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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