Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 5,911,158.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,351 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 709,339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.48% of TriNet Group worth $41,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,894 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Research raised TriNet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNET

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $28,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,865. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brian C. Evanko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,600.50. This trade represents a 109.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $86.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 219.54% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from TriNet Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

TriNet Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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