Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 33,007.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,104 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 471,675 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.10% of Armstrong World Industries worth $90,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 70.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.86.

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Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $155.23 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.06 and a twelve month high of $206.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Armstrong World Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Armstrong World Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly estimates, signaling improved longer-term profit expectations for Armstrong World Industries. AWI analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly estimates, signaling improved longer-term profit expectations for Armstrong World Industries. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s current-year estimates were only slightly adjusted overall, with FY2026 EPS trimmed modestly to $8.29 and Q2 2026 EPS lowered by one cent, suggesting no major near-term surprise from analysts. AWI analyst estimate updates

The firm’s current-year estimates were only slightly adjusted overall, with FY2026 EPS trimmed modestly to $8.29 and Q2 2026 EPS lowered by one cent, suggesting no major near-term surprise from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel disclosed an investigation into possible securities-law violations at Armstrong World Industries, which can pressure the stock as investors weigh potential legal risk and uncertainty. Johnson Fistel investigation

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

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