Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,515,695 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 55,929.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 1,515,695 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.76% of ITT worth $263,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,773 shares of company stock worth $13,624,470. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:ITT opened at $194.86 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $201.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.25.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Further Reading

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