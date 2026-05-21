Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 189,165 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 1,300.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 189,165 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Flowserve worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Flowserve Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $92.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Flowserve's payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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