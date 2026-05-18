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Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,792,643 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Energizer logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management massively increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, buying 2,792,643 shares in Q4 and ending with about 4.08% of the company, worth roughly $55.6 million.
  • Energizer’s latest earnings beat estimates, with EPS of $0.94 versus $0.47 expected, though revenue came in below forecasts at $643.3 million and fell 3% year over year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, implying a 7.1% annual yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $23.14.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Energizer.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 148,623.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794,522 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,792,643 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 4.08% of Energizer worth $55,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Energizer by 1,836.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Energizer by 92.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 93.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 196.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 19.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,025,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,425,302.75. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 20,215 shares of company stock worth $361,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Energizer in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $28.00 target price on Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Energizer

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR opened at $16.81 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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