Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 321,277 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 10,277.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,403 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.27% of Humana worth $92,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Humana by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 114.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $258.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $249.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:HUM opened at $304.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Humana's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the purchase, the insider owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Humana from “strong sell” to “hold” , which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Tickerreport.com

Zacks Research upgraded Humana from , which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: One report highlighted a higher price target for Humana (HUM) , suggesting some analysts still see upside despite recent volatility. Article

One report highlighted a higher price target for , suggesting some analysts still see upside despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Humana, CenterWell and USAA partnered with the VFW on a national day of service supporting veterans experiencing homelessness, a positive brand event but not a direct earnings driver. Article

Humana, CenterWell and USAA partnered with the VFW on a national day of service supporting veterans experiencing homelessness, a positive brand event but not a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut near-term and FY2026/FY2027 earnings estimates in several updates, including FY2026 to $9.01 from $9.90 and FY2027 to $13.26 from $14.16, signaling softer profitability expectations. MarketBeat HUM page

Zacks Research in several updates, including FY2026 to $9.01 from $9.90 and FY2027 to $13.26 from $14.16, signaling softer profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: The same research house also projected a large loss in Q4 2026 and reduced estimates for several 2027 quarters, reinforcing concerns about earnings pressure ahead. MarketBeat HUM page

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here