Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 426,714 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 2,978.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,039 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 426,714 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $36,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Rodney F. Hochman purchased 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,847 shares of company stock worth $719,555. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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