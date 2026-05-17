Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 478,314 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,518 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 478,314 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $122,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Emerson Electric

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Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.6%

EMR stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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