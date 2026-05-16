Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 669,105 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 132,234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.50% of EMCOR Group worth $409,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:EME opened at $914.03 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.68 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $802.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $721.75. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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