Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 768,586 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 16,363.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,283 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 768,586 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Church & Dwight worth $64,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $75,506,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $52,050,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 486.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 586,939 shares of the company's stock worth $51,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,659.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,425,000 after purchasing an additional 435,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $29,760,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.07 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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