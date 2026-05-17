Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 3,321,952 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,321,952 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $223,136,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.61% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,001,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 47,170 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 942,817 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $121,557,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.97.

View Our Latest Report on FISV

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title

Fiserv unveiled , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title

At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62 , respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title

Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to and , respectively, while keeping ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title

BTIG also maintained a rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Fiserv Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $177.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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