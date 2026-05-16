Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 3,379.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,595,801 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.20% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $316,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,402,265,000 after buying an additional 536,265 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,195,000 after buying an additional 8,518,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,734,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,112,000 after buying an additional 253,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,559,000 after buying an additional 118,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,634,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,375,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,486,054.28. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADM

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

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