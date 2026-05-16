Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 8,784.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,747,973 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,536,964 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Brookfield worth $860,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,228,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,050,624 shares of the company's stock worth $2,985,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,710 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,181,348 shares of the company's stock worth $698,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,963 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,104,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,120,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,772,000 after buying an additional 2,339,618 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Brookfield Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:BN opened at $45.48 on Friday. Brookfield Corporation has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $48.50) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Scotia lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on BN

Trending Headlines about Brookfield

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank and National Bank Financial both raised their price targets on Brookfield, keeping bullish ratings in place and signaling more upside from current levels. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

Scotiabank and National Bank Financial both raised their price targets on Brookfield, keeping bullish ratings in place and signaling more upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Brookfield’s first-quarter results showed strong distributable earnings growth, with the company also highlighting heavy share repurchases and continued expansion of its insurance and wealth platforms. Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Brookfield’s first-quarter results showed strong distributable earnings growth, with the company also highlighting heavy share repurchases and continued expansion of its insurance and wealth platforms. Positive Sentiment: The company disclosed a roughly $1 billion to $2 billion stake in SpaceX ahead of a possible IPO, which could be viewed as a valuable private-market investment and a potential catalyst if SpaceX eventually goes public. Brookfield Reveals $2 Billion SpaceX Stake Ahead Of Possible IPO

The company disclosed a roughly $1 billion to $2 billion stake in SpaceX ahead of a possible IPO, which could be viewed as a valuable private-market investment and a potential catalyst if SpaceX eventually goes public. Neutral Sentiment: Brookfield announced a C$750 million debt offering and a quarterly dividend, both of which are routine financing and capital-return updates rather than immediate earnings drivers. Brookfield Corporation Announces C$750M Debt Offering Pricing

Brookfield announced a C$750 million debt offering and a quarterly dividend, both of which are routine financing and capital-return updates rather than immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: The main drag on sentiment is that Brookfield’s reported Q1 EPS came in slightly below expectations, which may be prompting some profit-taking despite otherwise solid operating trends. Brookfield Corporation Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

See Also

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