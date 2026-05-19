Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Edison International $EIX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 4,013.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,435 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 484,367 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Edison International worth $32,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,134,268,000 after buying an additional 480,726 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $595,033,000 after buying an additional 801,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,407,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $298,946,000 after buying an additional 545,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,561,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $252,146,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $260,859,000 after buying an additional 220,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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