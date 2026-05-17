Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 6,527.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148,212 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,100,709 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.47% of Corteva worth $211,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 18.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,713,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $5,018,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Corteva by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.14.

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Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

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