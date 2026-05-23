Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,223 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock worth $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,654,000 after acquiring an additional 124,759 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 971,981 shares of the company's stock worth $256,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,740 shares of the company's stock worth $220,525,000 after purchasing an additional 175,637 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MAR opened at $369.15 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.55 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly estimates, signaling confidence in Marriott’s long-term profitability and growth trajectory.

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly estimates, signaling confidence in Marriott’s long-term profitability and growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong beyond the near term.

The firm also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong beyond the near term. Positive Sentiment: Marriott announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 3,556 rooms and highlighting strong owner demand and international expansion. Article Title

Marriott announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 3,556 rooms and highlighting strong owner demand and international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Additional headlines pointed to improving hotel demand in Asia-Pacific and a new all-inclusive resort project in Riviera Maya, both of which suggest healthy travel demand and ongoing development activity.

Additional headlines pointed to improving hotel demand in Asia-Pacific and a new all-inclusive resort project in Riviera Maya, both of which suggest healthy travel demand and ongoing development activity. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a few near-term estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and Q2 2027, but the changes were modest and were outweighed by the upward revisions to later periods.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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