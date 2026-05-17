Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $123.35 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 34,786.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,919 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 879,391 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.11% of Globe Life worth $123,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock worth $1,411,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,340,000 after purchasing an additional 696,548 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 998,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 962,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $172.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Up 0.4%

Globe Life stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.73 and a 52-week high of $156.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,657,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,594.30. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,231,603.58. The trade was a 38.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,147 shares of company stock worth $16,086,366. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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