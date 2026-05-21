Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $13.53 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,420 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 314,352 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $540.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock's 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $180.42. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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