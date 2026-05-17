Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $194.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 469.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521,516 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,078,904 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $194,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,309,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,084,965 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $314,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Article title

Cisco reported stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.06 topping estimates and sales of $15.84 billion above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Article title

The company raised full-year guidance and pointed to roughly $9 billion in fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders, reinforcing the view that Cisco is becoming a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Article title

Multiple firms raised price targets after the earnings beat, including HSBC, Evercore, Piper Sandler, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, UBS, BNP Paribas, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, signaling broad Wall Street optimism. Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Article title

Cisco’s CEO said AI will force a “multi-billion dollar infrastructure reset,” which supports the bullish narrative that the company is at the center of a long upgrade cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Article title

Cisco also announced plans to cut about 4,000 jobs as it reshapes spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns that the stock’s rapid rally has pushed valuation higher, and options activity shows elevated volatility expectations heading into the next phase. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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