Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $30.23 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 8,321.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,551 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 186,312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.20% of Hyatt Hotels worth $30,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the company's stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,121 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $29,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total value of $58,912.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,267.60. The trade was a 42.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,234 shares of company stock worth $35,920,202. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average is $158.85. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $124.82 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is -171.43%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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