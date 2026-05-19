Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $33.07 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 2,597.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,186 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 142,692 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $33,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,040 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,643,058,000 after buying an additional 264,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $879,015,000 after buying an additional 3,224,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $469,862,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,901,022 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $452,766,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $407,705,000 after buying an additional 105,696 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $150.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.79 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day moving average of $194.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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