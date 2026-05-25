Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,613 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 47,439 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,056,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $517,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3,540.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 843,487 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $203,415,000 after acquiring an additional 820,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $247,817,000 after acquiring an additional 791,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Key Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe's delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.03 beating estimates and revenue rising 10.3% year over year to $23.08 billion, suggesting the business is still executing well. LOW Q1 Deep Dive: Pro Segment, Online Growth, and AI Initiatives Drive Stable Performance

Lowe's delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $3.03 beating estimates and revenue rising 10.3% year over year to $23.08 billion, suggesting the business is still executing well. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted strength in its Pro segment, online growth, and new AI-driven tools for contractors, which could support sales and efficiency over time. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company highlighted strength in its Pro segment, online growth, and new AI-driven tools for contractors, which could support sales and efficiency over time. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside, with several firms maintaining buy/overweight-style ratings despite trimming targets after the earnings release, indicating Street sentiment is cautious but not outright bearish.

Some analysts still see upside, with several firms maintaining buy/overweight-style ratings despite trimming targets after the earnings release, indicating Street sentiment is cautious but not outright bearish. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe's kept its full-year outlook intact, which reassured investors that management is not seeing a major near-term breakdown in demand.

Lowe's kept its full-year outlook intact, which reassured investors that management is not seeing a major near-term breakdown in demand. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is also drawing attention to valuation discussions, with one article estimating fair value around $263 after the results, implying the shares may be approaching a more balanced risk/reward setup. US$263: That's What Analysts Think Lowe's Companies, Inc. Is Worth After Its Latest Results

The stock is also drawing attention to valuation discussions, with one article estimating fair value around $263 after the results, implying the shares may be approaching a more balanced risk/reward setup. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the report, signaling concern that profit growth could remain constrained even though earnings beat estimates.

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the report, signaling concern that profit growth could remain constrained even though earnings beat estimates. Negative Sentiment: Banks including BofA and RBC pointed to weak DIY discretionary demand, category pressure, rising rates, and cost inflation as risks to Lowe's 2026 earnings outlook.

Banks including BofA and RBC pointed to weak DIY discretionary demand, category pressure, rising rates, and cost inflation as risks to Lowe's 2026 earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the shares sold off after earnings and may take time to recover, reflecting investor skepticism about how quickly housing-market headwinds will ease. Lowe's Finds Support at $215 After Q1 Earnings Sell-Off

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.29 on Monday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.11. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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