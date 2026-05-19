Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $39.63 Million Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 327,101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565,263 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,564,479 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.18% of Hayward worth $39,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hayward by 10,452.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 669.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hayward by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

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Hayward Stock Down 0.1%

HAYW opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $218,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,605,577. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning acquired 2,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 103,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,960.12. This represents a 2.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hayward from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAYW

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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