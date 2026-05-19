Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $41.44 Million Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 1,414.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,737 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 169,734 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Jabil worth $41,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,964,000 after buying an additional 1,339,247 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 180.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $164,686,000 after buying an additional 487,595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,399,000 after buying an additional 250,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $127,730,000 after purchasing an additional 327,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $290.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Trading Down 0.4%

Jabil stock opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.52 and a 12 month high of $372.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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