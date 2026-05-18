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Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $55.02 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
NVR logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management dramatically increased its NVR stake in Q4, boosting holdings by 13,371.4% to 7,544 shares worth about $55.0 million.
  • NVR reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $67.76 versus $79.97 expected and revenue of $1.91 billion, down 21.7% from a year earlier.
  • The company’s board approved a $750 million share buyback, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus on the stock with an average price target of $7,649.33.
  • Five stocks we like better than NVR.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 13,371.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.27% of NVR worth $55,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in NVR by 600.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,549.87 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6,499.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,133.75. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,501.01 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $94.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,649.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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