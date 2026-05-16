Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $568.94 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1,200.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.18% of GE Aerospace worth $568,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,425,562,000 after acquiring an additional 308,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock worth $3,097,527,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,536,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.3%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $227.59 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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