Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $62.39 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 31,381.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 477,624 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.23% of Extra Space Storage worth $62,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.0%

EXR opened at $136.84 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $125.71 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average of $137.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is 145.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Extra Space Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extra Space Storage wasn't on the list.

While Extra Space Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here