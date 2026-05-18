Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $70.31 Million Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 616.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,773 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 290,608 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Allstate worth $70,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $217.42 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $222.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks Research reports raised Allstate’s earnings estimates for 2026 through 2028, signaling improved profit expectations. Allstate estimates raised

Multiple Zacks Research reports raised Allstate’s earnings estimates for 2026 through 2028, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: A bullish analysis said market worries about auto margin pressure are likely overstated, citing resilient underwriting results and strong recent earnings. Seeking Alpha: Allstate market fears of an auto crash are unfounded

A bullish analysis said market worries about auto margin pressure are likely overstated, citing resilient underwriting results and strong recent earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Josh Brown also highlighted an insurance stock breakout, adding to the broader positive sentiment around the insurance group, though the note was not specific to operating fundamentals. MSN article on insurance breakout

Josh Brown also highlighted an insurance stock breakout, adding to the broader positive sentiment around the insurance group, though the note was not specific to operating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note trimmed FY2027 and FY2028 estimates for later periods relative to some earlier forecasts, which could temper enthusiasm for long-term growth. Allstate analyst estimate changes

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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