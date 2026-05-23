Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $8.23 Million Stake in CubeSmart $CUBE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 2,806.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 220,549 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 43.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

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CubeSmart Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $949,530.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Further Reading

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