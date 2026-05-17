Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $94.53 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,697 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $94,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Is Intuit Stock Oversold Now, Finally Making It a Buy?

Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Ahead of Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Positive Sentiment: Intuit also drew attention for expanding its Enterprise Suite with AI-powered automation and analytics, signaling continued product innovation that could support mid-market growth and future recurring revenue. Intuit Expands Enterprise Suite With AI: Will It Boost Growth?

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intuit from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $634.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 3.9%

INTU stock opened at $393.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $413.60 and its 200 day moving average is $521.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $342.11 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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