Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in GATX Corporation $GATX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 270,265.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,765 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 640,528 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.79% of GATX worth $108,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GATX alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GATX by 364.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $396,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,396,159.89. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total value of $509,372.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,511,433. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,795 shares of company stock worth $1,907,525 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Price Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $172.60 on Friday. GATX Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.08.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.88%.The company had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. GATX's payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded GATX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $217.00.

View Our Latest Report on GATX

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GATX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GATX wasn't on the list.

While GATX currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here