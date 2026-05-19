Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 2,827.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,897 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 217,215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $46,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 88,082 shares of company stock valued at $22,924,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $256.49 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $280.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.05 and a 200-day moving average of $227.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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