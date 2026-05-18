Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 345.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $63,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,801,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $832,438,000 after acquiring an additional 877,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Arete Research raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $185.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 149,134 shares of company stock worth $32,163,349 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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