Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 22,036.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,106 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,032,421 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.63% of Ingredion worth $114,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ingredion alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Ingredion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingredion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingredion confirmed it made a conditional, all-cash bid for Tate & Lyle, signaling a possible major acquisition that could expand its global ingredients footprint and create long-term growth opportunities. Ingredion makes non-binding all-cash bid for Tate & Lyle

Ingredion confirmed it made a conditional, all-cash bid for Tate & Lyle, signaling a possible major acquisition that could expand its global ingredients footprint and create long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports said Tate & Lyle is in talks with Ingredion over the offer, suggesting the deal is progressing beyond speculation and helping support takeover optimism. Reuters report on takeover bid

Reuters and other reports said Tate & Lyle is in talks with Ingredion over the offer, suggesting the deal is progressing beyond speculation and helping support takeover optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst attention remains focused on Ingredion’s Q1 earnings call, including questions about margins, demand trends, and the company’s outlook after it missed EPS estimates in the prior quarter. 5 Revealing Analyst Questions From Ingredion’s Q1 Earnings Call

Analyst attention remains focused on Ingredion’s Q1 earnings call, including questions about margins, demand trends, and the company’s outlook after it missed EPS estimates in the prior quarter. Negative Sentiment: Separately, an analyst note argued that problems at Ingredion’s Argo facility hurt earnings, highlighting operational issues that could pressure profitability if they continue. Ingredion: Problems At The Argo Facility Damage Earnings

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Up 0.4%

Ingredion stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $141.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,556,406.70. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,448.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,001. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingredion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingredion wasn't on the list.

While Ingredion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here