Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $237.89 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810,449 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $237,891,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 4.92% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSW. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 3.4%

CSW stock opened at $256.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.13. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.45 and a 52 week high of $337.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised CSW Industrials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSW Industrials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.77, for a total value of $430,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,230,344.38. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,039,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report).

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