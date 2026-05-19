Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,736 shares of the company's stock after selling 171,227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $46,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CocaCola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock worth $136,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in CocaCola by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in CocaCola by 19.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 120,866 shares of the company's stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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