Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 100,968 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 24,930.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,373 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Medpace worth $56,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 150.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company's stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 129.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,412 shares of the company's stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company's stock worth $300,679,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $415.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.17 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $463.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued fresh reminders about an already filed class action alleging Medpace misled investors during the April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026 period, with lead-plaintiff deadlines approaching in early June. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued fresh reminders about an already filed class action alleging Medpace misled investors during the April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026 period, with lead-plaintiff deadlines approaching in early June. Negative Sentiment: New and repeated class-action notices are keeping Medpace’s alleged investor-harm claims in the spotlight, which can weigh on sentiment and increase legal overhang for the stock. Article Title

New and repeated class-action notices are keeping Medpace’s alleged investor-harm claims in the spotlight, which can weigh on sentiment and increase legal overhang for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage specifically highlighting Medpace’s backlog disclosures and governance suggests investors are scrutinizing the quality of the company’s operational reporting, adding to uncertainty around future performance. Article Title

Coverage specifically highlighting Medpace’s backlog disclosures and governance suggests investors are scrutinizing the quality of the company’s operational reporting, adding to uncertainty around future performance. Negative Sentiment: Additional law firm notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, BFA Law, Rosen, Pomerantz, DJS Law Group, and Schall keep the class action front and center, reinforcing a negative near-term narrative for MEDP. Article Title

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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