Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,093,692 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 1,952.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,700 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,093,692 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $98,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 533.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,096 shares of company stock worth $7,288,799. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.86. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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