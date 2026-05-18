Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,298,492 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS - Free Report) by 325,436.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,891 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,298,492 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.69% of Doximity worth $57,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Doximity by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 616 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Doximity News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Doximity this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Doximity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DOCS opened at $18.93 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.94.

Doximity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, insider Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $51,185.43. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,828,608.45. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $234,540.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $517,004.34. This trade represents a 31.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock worth $456,061 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

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