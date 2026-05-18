Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 267,598 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 2,766.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 267,598 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $63,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26,798.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,383,932 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $303,815,000 after buying an additional 1,378,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,184,000 after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,359,191 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $298,383,000 after purchasing an additional 963,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,626,754 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $576,384,000 after purchasing an additional 807,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,211,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $205.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.TE Connectivity's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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