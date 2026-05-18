Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 75,022 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,255 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 75,022 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $67,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0%

Union Pacific stock opened at $270.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $274.79. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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