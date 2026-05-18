Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Bank First National Corporation $BFC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Free Report) by 2,452,855.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,591 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 490,571 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 4.99% of Bank First National worth $59,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bank First National by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 34.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank First National by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company's stock.

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Bank First National Stock Performance

Bank First National stock opened at $141.14 on Monday. Bank First National Corporation has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Bank First National had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 27.49%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank First National Corporation will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This is a boost from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Bank First National's payout ratio is 27.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First National

In related news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick acquired 225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.04 per share, with a total value of $31,509.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $643,763.88. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Sprang acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,004.40. This represents a 28.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank First National from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank First National from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank First National to a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BFC

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

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