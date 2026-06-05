Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,843 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock worth $402,627,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after buying an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,956,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,813,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,631,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SMCI opened at $46.90 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here