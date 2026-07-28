Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262,590 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 518,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $135,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,825 shares of the company's stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 685,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,371,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,388,912 shares in the company, valued at $25,083,750.72. This trade represents a 97.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 4,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $79,379.16. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,742 shares in the company, valued at $458,979.86. This trade represents a 20.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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