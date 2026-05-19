Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,797 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,825 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $46,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 25,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 99,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,763,660.37. This represents a 33.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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