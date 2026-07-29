Nova Ltd. $NVMI Stock Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Nova were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,166,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $940,683,000 after buying an additional 697,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $194,144,000 after acquiring an additional 394,544 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 508,641 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $167,115,000 after acquiring an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,568,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,158,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Nova from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $556.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Nova

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,046,750.52. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 366 shares of Nova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total value of $212,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,887.20. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,266. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nova Price Performance

NVMI stock opened at $402.32 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.73 and a 12 month high of $615.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.19.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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