Novanta Inc. $NOVT Stock Position Boosted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT - Free Report) by 378.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Novanta worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Novanta from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novanta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVT

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 1.64. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $149.95.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $258.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. Novanta had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $1,162,678.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 96,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,281,850.32. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,509.68. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,380 shares of company stock worth $3,296,276. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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