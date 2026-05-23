Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869,774 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 501,125 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.2% of Markel Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $146,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: European regulators recommended approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy 7.2 mg pen, with trial data showing up to 20.7% mean weight loss, strengthening the company’s obesity-drug pipeline and supporting future EU sales. Article Title

European regulators recommended approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy 7.2 mg pen, with trial data showing up to 20.7% mean weight loss, strengthening the company’s obesity-drug pipeline and supporting future EU sales. Positive Sentiment: The CHMP also recommended approval for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, potentially making it the first oral GLP-1 obesity drug in the EU and broadening the company’s treatment options. Article Title

The CHMP also recommended approval for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, potentially making it the first oral GLP-1 obesity drug in the EU and broadening the company’s treatment options. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Novo is using AI to speed drug development and expand its role in India, which could help it bring new products to market faster and regain momentum in obesity. Article Title

Reuters reported Novo is using AI to speed drug development and expand its role in India, which could help it bring new products to market faster and regain momentum in obesity. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about Lilly’s obesity-drug breakthrough and reports that both Lilly and Novo drugs may have cancer-prevention benefits highlight strong demand in the class, but also underscore intensifying competition and a larger long-term market. Article Title

Industry chatter about Lilly’s obesity-drug breakthrough and reports that both Lilly and Novo drugs may have cancer-prevention benefits highlight strong demand in the class, but also underscore intensifying competition and a larger long-term market. Negative Sentiment: Eli Lilly’s retatrutide posted about 28% weight loss in late-stage testing, setting a new benchmark that increases pressure on Novo Nordisk to keep innovating in obesity and GLP-1 therapies. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here